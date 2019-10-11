Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) here on Friday.

According to CTD sources, on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremist, operation was conducted at Shikarpur Link Road in Sukkur.

During operation, alleged terrorist of TTP identified as Hussain Bux alias Mullah Muhammad Bux Brohi was apprehended.

The detainee allegedly served as facilitator in Khanpur Eidgah suicide blast in 2016.

The nabbed terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.