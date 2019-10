Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Chief Justice has constituted a three-member bench to hear petition challenging the appointment of the NAB Chairman and the activities of the anti-graft institution.

The petition has been filed by senior lawyer AK Dogar on the ground that the NAB Ordinance and chairman’s appointment are not in harmony with the Constitution.

The bench that will take up the petition comprises Justices Qasim Khan, Malik Shehzad and Asjad Javed Gharral.