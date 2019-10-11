Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Panthers defeated Bahawalpur Deers by 7 runs in the final to lift the Cholistan Blind Cricket trophy at Abbasiya Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday. Put into bat first, Peshawar Panthers posted 190-6 on the board in 20 overs. Badar Munir batted well and scored 47 runs while Akram gathered 42, Muhammad Ayyaz 30 and Muhammad Shahzaib 17. Muhammad Asif took two wickets and Shafiullah, Babar and Sajid one wicket piece. In reply, Bahawalpur could score 183-5 in 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid struck 80 runs and Matiullah 70. Muhammad Akram was named man of the match while men of the tournaments were Muhammad Idrees Saleem in B1 category, Badar Munir in B2 category and Muhammad Rashid in B3 category.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, Director Marketing Syed M Salman Tariq Bokhari and officials of district government distributed prizes amongst the players.