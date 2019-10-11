Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that he appointed 17 vice chancellors on merit and ended political interference in universities.

He was talking to the media after addressing the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) convocation here on Thursday.

The governor distributed medals to 13 position holders. As many as 308 undergraduates and 87 postgraduates were awarded degrees. Fourteen undergraduates and one postgraduate high achiever were awarded medals.

Addressing the convocation earlier, the governor said teachers and parents play a vital role in every student’s success. He said that King Edward Medical University students and teachers deserved appreciation and he was confident that students who got degrees would serve humanity in Pakistan and across the world. He said he had directed all universities to ensure clean drinking water on campuses so that waterborne diseases could be controlled. The governor said the Aab Pak Authority had started work in Punjab and clean water supply would be ensured to people in four years.

Sarwar congratulated all graduates and their parents and appreciated best graduate Dr Shehryar Warraich and topper of final year Dr Aimen Saeed and announced Rs100,000 for each. He invited them to Governor’s House with their parents and the university administration.

He also highlighted the need for using solar energy in institutions, provision of clean drinking water, conservation of rainwater and tree plantation to make Pakistan clean and green. He called for special efforts to combat infectious diseases such as Hepatitis C.

The governor praised contribution of the KEMU Administration to these initiatives. He urged doctors to join hands to meet health challenges and contribute to national development. He said that medical graduates shall maintain their enthusiasm and sincerely apply their knowledge to advance their professional careers. He said that doctors took oath to serve the humanity with positive attitude and responsibility with best of their knowledge.

In his welcome address, Prof Khalid Masood highlighted the targets achieved in one year, including above 90% score of the Quality Enhancement Cell awarded by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, recognition of the Research Journal of the KEMU by the Clarivate Analytics and award of best researchers for Kemcolians in the US and the UK. He mentioned about Umer Sadat who got Huntarian Professor Award in UK and Dr Zeeshan who got the best researcher award from the American Society of Surgeons, from APPNA Association and from KEMCAANA.

The ceremony concluded by congratulating undergraduate and postgraduate students, their parents and teachers and wishing them good luck for their future endeavors.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal were also present.

Other guests included former principals and VCs of KEMU Prof Khawaja Saadiq Husain, Prof Naseer Mehmood Akhtar, Prof Mehmood Ali Malik, Prof Jawad Sajid Khan, FJMU VC Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, SIMS Principal Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, PGMI Principal Prof Fareed Zafar, Prof Saulat Ullah, Prof Akmal Laiq, Prof Amjad and Dr Fayyaz Ranjha.