ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers against Indian designs, saying Islamabad could be the next target of the Modi government if Indian forces are not responded to timely in Srinagar.

Addressing “Kashmir solidarity multi-parties conference” in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Modi government was bent upon turning Pakistan into a desert. The ultimate agenda of Hidutva gangs led Indian government was “Akhand Bharat” which could be confronted only if the rulers in Islamabad would act courageously against enemy’s designs, he said. The conference held under the banner of Milli Yakjehti Council, a conglomerate of religious and political parties, vowed to extend all support for the Kashmir cause.

Siraj said it seemed the rulers were waiting for complete ethnic cleansing of the besieged people of Kashmir. The government, he said, did nothing practical to challenge the Indian occupied forces since the day New Delhi abrogated the special status of the region.