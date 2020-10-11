Share:

LARKANA - The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Imdad Ali Abro has urged the officers of the health department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of District EPI &Polio Eradication Committee, at his office. He urged the health department officials to ensure visit of mobile teams to remote and katcha areas and see that no child from among the targeted age group was left out and deprived of anti-polio drops. ADC-I Larkana assured that all teams would be provided with transport, security facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain. He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department. He maintained that it was a national cause. The anti-polio teams must reach remote areas of the district, so that no child could be left from anti polio drop. He said there was a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs to play role in this regard.