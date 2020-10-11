Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad claiming he needed cardiac treatment which he has not done so far.

Talking to mediamen after inauguration of girls hostel and a zoo at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, she said that Nawaz Sharif has not sought treatment for nine months which means his health is okay. She also said that Nawaz Sharif must come back to the country, if he is well.

The impact of treatment on Nawaz Sharif started coming after 8 weeks when he was sick.

He got better as soon as he reached London. She added that Nawaz Sharif would have been hospitalized if he was not well. Earlier, she inaugurated girls hostel and a zoo at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

Present on the occasion were Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Executive Director Dr Ashraf, renowned writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Chairman Board, doctors, nurses and faculty members. A seminar in connection with the World Mental Health Day was also organized where the Minister participated as chief guest.

Principal SIMS and Executive Director Dr Ashraf welcomed the Minister with words of thanks for her keen interest in the activities related to World Mental Health Day. Both of them underscored the importance of the day in creating awareness about the mental health.

Minister Health said, “The girls hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs45 million. In the 25 rooms, same facilities have been arranged as are provided to doctors and nurses. The day reminds us to renew our pledge to take care of people facing mental illnesses. For doctor, treatment of mental patients is the most difficult task.

Brains of such patients starts shrinking and their entire families are affected.

The government wants to further upgrade this institution and we plan to set up four units in the institute equipped with Counseling Centre and Memory Clinics to take better care of these patients.”

She also discussed the corona situation and said that as per vision of Prime Minister Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab has been able to control corona pandemic efficiently.

Lockdowns are being imposed in many countries including America, Brazil and India. She said the pandemic has affected the global economy and Punjab has developed SOPs for public gatherings. Corona cases may increase if we do not follow SOPs, she added.

She said, “We have hired 32,000 doctors on merit and around 50% positions were lying vacant in the health department, two years back.

At the Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery, degree will be issued for nurses.

Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed among 5.2 million families.

Universal Health coverage is being provided in Punjab as we are scaling up the Sehat Insaf Cards to include eight million families. All cardiology hospitals have been empanelled in Sehat Insaf Cards Programme. It is for the first that seven Mother and Child Hospitals are being set up in Punjab.

New hospitals with addition of 100 to 1500 beds are in the pipeline for Lahore.”