KARACHI - Federal minister for information technology and telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq has said that despite the coronavirus outbreak, the IT exports of Pakistan have increased by 24 percent in the financial year 2019-20, as compared to the financial year 2018-19.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Intellectual Property Excellence Awards co-hosted by the Intellectual Property Association of Pakistan and Brands Foundation at a hotel on Saturday.

He said that a 36 percent increase in IT exports was recorded in August 2020 as compared to August 2019. The IT exports of Pakistan have been increased from US $178 million in August 2019 to the US $242 million in August 2020. On this occasion, the federal IT minister also distributed awards and certificates under different categories.

Syed Aminul Haq has said that if intellectual property is protected, then the country will develop. There is a lack of awareness among the people regarding intellectual property, he added.

The federal minister also called for the need to create awareness about intellectual property among the students of educational institutions.

Aminul Haq said that if the intellectual property association of Pakistan has any suggestions, we will convey them to the Prime Minister (PM).

He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wanted to simplify the doing of business and the government would extend full cooperation in this regard. He said that Digital Pakistan was the vision of PM Imran Khan and we were working under this vision. “We are trying to make things better,” he added.

The federal minister said that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce was a very big and important organisation and as the federal minister he wanted to cooperate with KCCI. We want to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the KCCI, for cooperation in IT and Telecommunication, he added.

Addressing the function, chairman intellectual property association of Pakistan, Farhan Hanif said that just as lands were grabbed, so was the creation of the people. He remarked that the protection of the intellectual property was a must for the promotion of business in the country.