A male panda cub weighing 167 grams was born Sunday morning at a research center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to a source of the center.

Giant panda Zhu Zhu gave birth to this cub at the Qinling breeding and research center for the giant panda at 9:31 a.m. It is the fourth giant panda born at the center this year.

In late May, Zhu Zhu, born in 2000, mated naturally, and her pregnancy lasted 134 days, according to the source of the center.

Zhu Zhu has given birth to seven pandas since 2008, currently the most productive one at the center, and she is also the oldest productive panda there.

The number of captive pandas stood at about 600 globally as of November last year. Fewer than 2,000 pandas live in the wild, mostly in the provinces of Sichuan and Shaanxi. The Qinling center is now home to 32 pandas.