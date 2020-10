Share:

OKARA - A tractor crushed to death two minors in a village near here on Saturday. According to police, Arslan (10) and Sharjeel (7) were playing in Chak 40/3R when a recklessly driven tractor ran over them. Both the boys died on the spot. Police have impounded the tractor while its driver managed to flee from the scene. Police were investigating the case till the filing of this story.