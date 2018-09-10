Share:

Karachi-Sindbad’s wonderland, a household name and a pioneer in the family entertainment industry of Pakistan, launches yet another new and unique entertainment centre ‘Sindbad Xtreme’. Many celebrities and socialites from different walks of life attended the launch event. The celebrities included Muneeb Butt, Minal Khan, Ali Gul Pir, Saad Haroon, Sadia Imam, Omer Shehzad and Farhan Ali Agha. The event was attended by Elin Burns, Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Director of Trade for Pakistan. Sindbad Xtreme is a refreshing gateway to a whole new world of experiential entertainment with full-scale bowling, latest virtual reality games, carnival games, bumper cars, simulators and exciting rides. Keeping consistent with maintaining high quality standards and innovative entertainment throughout the years, the launch of Sindbad Xtreme brings a new range of internationally acclaimed games and attractions for the entire family.

Sindbad Xtreme caters to the entire family and particularly focuses on teenagers and corporate professionals. The entire outlet is also handicap accessible with a ramp facility for strollers and wheel chairs at the bowling area.