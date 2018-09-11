Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Governor’s House will remain open for the general public on Sundays as all national assets belong to people of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in this connection at Governor’s House on Monday, he said the Punjab Governor’s House initially would be opened for families on Sundays between 10:00 am to 06:00 pm, adding that Governor’s House, Murree had already been made accessible to the general public.

To a question, Ch Sarwar said that parks, lake, zoo and swimming pool etc were being opened in the first phase with the purpose to open historic buildings to tourists. “Governor’s House is also open for visit by schoolchildren after a formal request to the administration,” he announced, adding the decision had been taken in the light of instructions issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a query, the Punjab Governor said the PTI government was voted to power to dispel the impression that Pakistan was created for the elite as it belongs to 200 million people. On accountability, he said gone were the days when accountability started from the lower ranks, adding that the PTI government would start accountability from the prime minister, chief ministers and the governors. Sarwar said the government would work for the provision of basic necessities of life to the people. About the clean water, he said it was his passion to provide clean drinking water in all areas of Punjab, adding that a lot of money could be saved as clean water helped fight disease.

Governor said the government would empower the public representatives at the Union and Village Councils level, adding that all decisions would be protected by legislation so that no one could change them at whim.

Lauding the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister’s initiative of dams, Ch Sarwar regretted the fact that the previous governments did not pay heed to building dams despite warnings by the experts that Pakistan was faced with famines by 2024 due to water-shortages. Issuing a warning to the land-grabbers in the province, Punjab Governor said land grabbers will be dealt with an iron hand, adding that PTI government would not let the powerful grab the land of the weak as was the practice in the past.