Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Academy Club won the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Cup after beating Ghauri Club 2-0 in the final played here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Jinnah Stadium.

Muhammad Ali scored the first goal for Islamabad Academy Club in the 33rd minute of the first half while Noman doubled the lead in the 74th minute. Yasir of Islamabad Academy Club was named man of the final while Adil of Ghauri Club and Ehtesham of G8 United Club were awarded top scorer and best goalkeeper trophies respectively.

PSB Acting Director General Arif Ibrahim was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes and trophies among the teams and players, while IFA president Salim Chaudhry, vice presidents M Zaman and Syed Muqbil Shah, secretary Syed Sharafat Bukhari, Rana Tanveer Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.