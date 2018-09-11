Share:

SIALKOT - Unknown accused shot at and injured a local journalist Saeed Sakhi in Daska here on Monday.

According to the FIR, Saeed Sakhi was standing outside a fast food outlet, when two unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at him, injuring him seriously.

He was shifted to Gujranwala Divisional Headquarters Hospital from Daska in critical condition.

The FIR revealed that the accused fired five bullets on the journalist in the chest, legs and ribs and fled away by firing in the air.

Daska City police registered the case (734/2018) under sections 34, 109 and 324 PPC with no arrest. Sakhi's son Hamid Raza told the police that a local sooth healer was behind the murder attack.

He said that a few days ago, victim Saeed, the correspondent of Daily Nai Adalat Lahore, had detected the fakeness of the sooth healer. The local journalists protested against the nasty incident, demanding early arrest of the accused.