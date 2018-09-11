Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Region routed HBL by 6 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round two Group A match here at KRL Ground on Monday.

Peshawar achieved the target for the loss of four wickets with Ashfaq Ahmed hitting unbeaten 68. Abdul Rehman took 2-47. At LCCA Ground, Lahore, the match between NBP and Lahore Whites was abandoned due to wet conditions.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Fata need a miracle to avoid defeat against SNGPL, as they lost 6 second innings wickets at 79. M Hafeez took 4-20. Earlier, Fata resumed their first innings at overnight score of 144-3 and were bundled out for 266, thus conceded 145-run first innings lead. Samiullah Jr fired unbeaten 104 and M Naeem 61. Rahat Ali grabbed 5-78, M Rizwan 2-10 and Asad Ali 2-66.

In Pool-B match played at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi defeated ZTBL by 4 wickets. Asif Ali played match-winning unbeaten innings of 68, which helped Rawalpindi reach home losing 6 wickets. Imran Khan Senior took 3-43 and M Ali 2-32. At National Stadium, Karachi, SNGPL took massive 193-run lead against Karachi Whites. Resuming their first innings at overnight score of 276-4, SNGPL posted 531-9 on the board. Fawad Alam hammered unbeaten 141. Waleed Ahmed clinched 6-155 and Hassan Khan 2-104.

At Multan Stadium, Wapda had to beat Multan, as they conceded two-run first innings lead. Wapda were all out for 288 in their first innings with Adnan Raees scoring 91. M Ali Khan took 3-26, M Irfan 2-50, Asif Fawad 2-80 and Sajjad Hussain 2-88. Multan had lost 4-98 in their second innings. Mansoor Amjad took 2-20.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, PTV were firmly placed against Lahore Blues, who required further 290 runs for victory with 9 wickets in hand, as they finished day three at 19-1. Earlier, Blues resumed their first innings at overnight score of 182-5 and were all out for 204, thus conceded 57-run first innings lead. PTV declared their second innings at 252-4, thus setting up 310-run target. Umair Khan made 89, Saud Shakeel 78. Zafar Gohar took 2-43.