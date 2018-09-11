Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players got off to worst possible start in the $30,000 Serena Hotels Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International for Men 2018, as international players dominated in the first round matches played here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

In the men’s category, Farhan Mehboob ousted compatriot Israr Ahmed 3-1 in 36 minutes. Mehboob lost the first game 10-12, but then he bounced back and won the next three games 11-6, 11-4 and 11-3 to register victory.

Farhan Zaman was beaten in straight games by Egyptian Mostafa Asal, who won 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in 36 minutes. Wildcard recipient Aamir Atlas Khan lost against Ahsan Ayaz 0-3. Ahsan took the first game 11-5 and second 11-6. Aamir was leading the third game 9-6, when hamstring stopped him and he had to concede in 24 minutes.

Another huge upset was on the cards when Tayyab Aslam survived a close scare before defeating Shahjahan Khan 3-0 in 83 minutes. Tayyab won the first game 12-10, took the second 11-5, but lost the third 13-15 and fourth 4-11. He then fought back well to take the fifth game 16-14 to score victory. Asim Khan beat compatriot Amaad Fareed 3-0 in 45 minutes, winning the encounter by 12-10, 11-6, 11-6.

In other matches, Malaysian Ivan Yuen beat Iranian Sajad Zareian 3-0 in 32 minutes, as the score was 15-13, 11-6, 11-5, Egyptian Ahmed Hosney beat wildcard recipient Abbas Zeb 3-2 in 44 minutes, winning the match 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, Egyptian Shehab Essam beat Austrian Aqeel Rehman 3-0 in 31 minutes, with the scores of 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 while Leo Au, Mazen Gamal, Muhamed Reda, Karim Al-Fathi, Omar Abdel Meguid, Youseff Soliman, Karim El Hammamy and Nafizwan Adnan got byes.

The foreigners also dominated the $10,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament for women. Anantana Pasertratanakul of Thailand beat Pakistan’s Noor Ul Huda 3-1 in 19 minutes. The Thai players won the match by 11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 11-2. Amna Fayyaz beat Rushna Mehboob 3-1 in 31 minutes, winning it 11-6, 7-11, 12-10, 11-4. Egyptian Farida Momen beat Pakistan’s Saima Shaukat 3-0 in 14 minutes, winning the match 11-1, 11-2, 11-6.

Muqaddas Ashraf beat Anam Mustafa Aziz 3-0 in 16 minutes, winning the encounter 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, Zoya Khalid beat Laiba Ahmed 3-0 in 18 minutes, winning 11-4, 11-4, 11-8, Zahab Kamal beat Fehmina Asim 3-1 in 24 minutes, winning 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5 and Riffat Khan beat Komal 3-0 in 25 minutes, winning the encounter 11-9, 11-9, 11-7. Rowan Elarby, Faiza Zafar, Farah Momen, Menna Hameed, Tsz-Wing, Madina Zafar, Tessa ter Sluis, Areesoosadat Mousavazadeh and Nada Abbas got byes.