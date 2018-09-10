Share:

Rawalpindi-Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi on Monday surprising the district administration, police and the local parliamentarians belonging to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The CM, accompanied by his personal security staff in another vehicle, used a private car to reach Katcheri at 9:25am.

CM Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar first visited the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Saif who was not present in his office. Similarly, Chief Minister visited also offices of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Maleeha Jamal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Circle Omer Sherazi, AC City Naheem Afzal, Registery Registrar, Superintendent and many other officers of district administration but none of them were present in their offices.

On this Chief Minister expressed his deep concerns over absence of District administration.

On learning about the CM’s arrival, DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Saif and ADC (G) Maleeha Jamal immediately reached the place and briefed him about administrative affairs in Katcheri.

Upon inquiring by CM, DC Rawalpindi apprised him that he was chairing a meeting being held in Commissioner Office to review Muharam security. DC also told CM the ACs are in field for official works. On this, CM Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar snubbed DC Rawalpindi and ordered him to display notice boards outside their offices mentioning the time for listening to public complaints.

He also asked the DC that to attend the complainants during office hours on a regular basis.

He said, under the new system, the government officers should bring a change in their attitude and resolve public issues on priority basis. He asked the officers to remove barricades outside their officers in order to lessen the miseries of general public.

The CM also mingled with public in Katcheri and listened to their problems regarding land revenue and police department.

Later on, CM Usman Buzdar visited Commissioner Office where he called on District Police Officers of Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal and Ulemas belonging to different schools of thoughts.

He asked the police officers to beef up secuity during Muharam Ul Haram and protect the lives and property of citizens. He also asked the Ulemas to play their vital role for promoting relgious peace and harmony during Muharam Ul Haram.

CM Punjab also paid a surprise visit to Office of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, who along with his staff was absent from office. Many complainants including an overseas Pakistani Raja Amjad Iqbal met with CM in CPO office and lodged complaints against police apathy. Hearing news of arrival of CM in Police Line 1, CPO Abbas Ahsan rushed to his office and briefed CM about police matters. CM directed CPO to redress public complaints without any delay and indiscrimination.

CM Punjab Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar also posted on his twitter handler that he had paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi and had ordered strict departmental action against those officers including DC, CPO and ACs departmental action for not attending their office during official timing.

Sources also claimed Chief Minister had ordered issuance of showcause notices to all the officers who were found absent from their officers during his visit.