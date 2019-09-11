Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday has asked the judges to take suo moto notice on issues of national importance.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Chief justice said that the courts should avoid taking too much suo moto notices and also pledged to solve the matter of using authority as early as possible.

He added judiciary is committed to play its role as per the law and the constitution and that efforts are afoot to reduce the burden of pending cases. Model courts have been set up in 116 districts of the country for dispensation of instant and inexpensive justice, the apex judge added.

He further said that a research center will soon be established at the Supreme Court. Number of military cases in Quetta and Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court has reached zero, he went on to say.

The Chief Justice further termed investigation of Supreme Judicial Council as toughest task.