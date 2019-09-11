Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started weekly service on Sialkot-London-Sialkot route.

Initially, this route will be operated once-a-week from Sialkot to Heathrow London every Tuesday whereas the flight from Heathrow London to Sialkot will arrive every Wednesday. As per Chief Executive PIA Arshad Malik first PIA flight number PK778 arrived at Sialkot International Airport at 06:25 Wednesday.

Officials said that for the new route, flights will be operated with B773-772 aircraft which has specially been decorated for the new International route operation. He said that PIA started the new route after lots of consultations and feedback from customers. He hoped the new route will help Pakistan’s tourism industry and more people will be likely travelling to Pakistan as most British Pakistanis in Britain originate from the areas close to Sialkot.