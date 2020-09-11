Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned against deviation from the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, adding that those dragging his Pakistan towards a ‘Two-Pakistan theory’ were committing a big injustice. Paying glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, the PPP chairman said that ideology of Pakistan was the key foundation of the country and the entire nation should ensure that no one was allowed to drift from this ideology.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had created a country through a political and democratic struggle where all would be equal before the law, unlike the pre-partition imperial regimes where one nation – many laws were practiced. “One Country – Two Laws” is a dangerous trend, which is once again being promoted for individual and political vested interests,” he added.

PPP Chairman pointed out that former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had fought for the ideology of Pakistan by giving the country its first-ever unanimously passed constitution, strong foundations for defence, macro-economic basic structure, social sector reforms and empowerment of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that his Party would continue to be the torch-bearer of the vision and ideology of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah adding that PPP shall remain in the forefront of resistance whenever attempts are made to trample upon it.