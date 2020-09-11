Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reached Kot Mirus, residence of PPP MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure, and expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his elder brother Mir Behram Khan Talpure. Earlier, Muhammad Asif Memon, an industrialist from Hyderabad, called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and handed him a cheque of Rs5 million for the flood-affected people. Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help those affected by recent rains in Mirpurkhas division. He praised Muhammad Asif Memon for his contribution to the relief work for the victims of the natural disaster. Speaking on the occasion, Memon also promised with Bilawal to send four trucks of ration bags in few days for the flood affected people.