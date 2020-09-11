Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, during the meeting matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region. Both pledged to support the vision for the better regional connectivity and improved security.