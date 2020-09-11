Share:

SUKKUR - Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon has said that collective efforts are needed to improve the condition of the city, as it could not be done alone and asked for advice, cooperation and suggestions for the betterment of the city.

Talking to several delegations here at his office on Thursday, he said he had to fulfil the responsibility given to him, the work that would be done in coming days would be seen by the people.

He said that he had strongly hoped that the positive things will be supported in the future as well.