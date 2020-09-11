Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Thursday moved an application before the Supreme Court of Pakistan for early hearing of his case.

In his application, he stated that a five-member bench of the apex court had heard his case on 13th February and then adjourned it. The bench had directed the SC office to fix it in the third week of March, 2020. However, on that date the case could not be fixed. Siddiqui stated that important questions related to the independence of judiciary and to his legal and constitutional rights are involved and, therefore, it requires an earlier adjudication.

The judge was removed by President of Pakistan subsequent to the Supreme Judicial Council report. He, therefore, in October last had filed a petition praying that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) report and notification be set aside and he may be restored as judge of the IHC.

The former judge of IHC argued that he had been deprived of his constitutional and legal rights including protection. He submitted that the report of Supreme Judicial Council is not a judicial decision and it is the nature of an advice. The President (the Cabinet) has to apply its mind and make a decision.

However, in the instant case admittedly no cabinet meeting was held wherein the report of SJC was considered of submission to the President.

AIOU extends M.Sc, MBA, BS date of admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions up to September 18 for continuing students of MSc, MBA and BS (face to face) programmes for the semester Autumn 2020. Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has approved the extension in last date of fee deposit for continuing students of the said programs from September 8 while presiding over a meeting in this regard, said a press release on Thursday. All the regional centres of the university have been directed to facilitate the students in depositing their admission forms, while designated bank branches (MCB, NBP, ABL, FWBL) have also been informed to accept admission fee of the students with additional charges.