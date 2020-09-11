Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition challenging the alleged illegal occupation on government land in Banigala by Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should move a reference against Senator Aurangzeb, Chairman CDA and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for this illegality.

Justice Kiyani, hearing the case, expressed annoyance with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and remarked that a Senator had been allowed to occupy a mountain completely.

The bench observed that someone was preparing personal roads on government land while some people were constructing clubs and swimming pools on it. Justice Kiyani said “Let us send the matter to Chairman Senate so that he would also know about the activities of members of the upper house”.

He remarked that influential people had been plundering this country while the government institutions were facilitating them. Even the mountains had been illegally occupied, the bench noted.

The court asked the CDA lawyer that whether the all illegal houses and structures in Banigala were demolish-able in accordance of the law to this the counsel of the civic body said that the matter of illegal constructions was pending before the top court.

Justice Kiyani questioned the lawyer that if the CDA had told the Supreme Court that a Senator had been allowed to occupy around one thousand kanal land there. The court remarked that the departments were responsible to protect the government land. After this, the bench reserved its judgment on the matter.