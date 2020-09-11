Share:

Peshawar - Police on Thursday raided a drug factory in posh Hayatabad Town of the provincial capital and arrested two smugglers besides recovering drugs from the premises.

Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police Hassan Jehangir said that drugs recovered included 2.5kg heroin, 5kg charas, 3kg chemicals used in drug preparation and adulteration, chrystal meth (ice), a grinder machine used in making of heroine, digital scales and a motorcar.

“The arrestees had rented a house on Rs.55000 a month, where they used to manufacture heroin and later smuggle it to different parts of the country. Both the arrestees belong to Khyber district,” Hassan Jehangir added.

He said the police bosses had received a tip-off about a heroin factory, on which a police team raided afterwards.

The arrestees were identified as Chaman Gul and Sameen, residents of Landi Kotal.

To a question, he said the drugs and raw material for heroin were usually smuggled from Afghanistan. “Because Hayatabad borders the Khyber tribal district, we carried out an operation in both districts last week, in which several structures were demolished and some people arrested in the drug smuggling,” he added.

172 cops recruited in Torghar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Department has appointed 172 policemen in Torghar, which was previously a tribal belt of Mansehra district before the merger of FATA into KP province.

District Police Officer Qamar Hayat Khan told a meeting of the newly appointed policemen in Judbah on Thursday that they would soon be sent training at Swat police training school.

The police officer said that newly appointed policemen were an asset of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department and hopefully they would improve the law and order in Torghar.