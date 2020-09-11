Share:

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN/KANDHKOT - Thousands of people marooned in flood-hit areas are waiting for rescue and rehabilitation work by the authorities as breaches in canals and drains, especially in the Left bank Outfall Drain (LBOD), still remain unplugged. Due to fresh breaches, 35 more villages have been inundated, including Bhuro Kolhi, Rano Kolhi, Moya, Shamoo Patel, Khamoo Khokhar, Tando Ghulam Hyder, Bulri Shah Karim and Tando Mohammad Khan.

Although villagers have been able to plug one of breaches in Akram Wah on their own, water leaking from other breaches is still flooding crops. If banks of canals and drains are not strengthened immediately, water may reach other adjoining villages.

While the district administration has failed to rescue the stranded people, villagers in the affected areas have rushed to government buildings and schools and set up camps. A large number of displaced people staying out in the open along canal banks and other higher places have not received any government help as yet. Contrary to that, a government official said that 9,000 people had been accommodated in relief camps in Tando Muhammad Khan district. However, the camps set up by the district administration lack basic facilities, including food.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Adviser to CM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, MPA Syed Aijaz Shah and MPA Abdul Karim Soomro have held several meetings to sort out the issue and given new directives each time to the officials of irrigation, municipal, Hesco and highway authorities, but to no avail. DC Yasir Bhatti told this scribe that around 32 pumping machines had been installed in the affected areas to drain out water, and hopefully these areas would be cleared of water within a week.

Flood water enters

dozens of villages in several katcha areas

Dozens of villages in several katcha areas near Torri, KK and Ghoraghat dykes have been submerged under flood water, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes. As per reports, these people are still awaiting help from the authorities such as food and shelter. Besides that there are no medical camps in the affected areas for their treatment in case they fall sick.

The affected areas are Durnani Mahar, Peerano Chachar, Jam Sohanro, Saifal, Mulani, Ghoraghat, Dost Mohammad and others.

Talking to this scribe on Thursday, the villagers complained that they were homeless, without food, water and medical facilities.

People said that several families were still stranded in their homes, and were deprived of food and water while hundreds of others were sitting on dykes.

They said that their agricultural lands, their main source of income, had been destroyed by flood water, and that their children, especially newborns and toddlers, were suffering from various diseases such as diarrhea, malaria and others. The affectees have appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PDMA chairman and other concerned officials to set up camps in their areas besides arranging food and other items for them as early as possible.

They have also requested the authorities to drain out water from their areas at the earliest.

DC Kashmore inspects repair of dykes:

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithyani, along with irrigation and information officials, visited several areas on Thursday to inspect the ongoing repair of dykes.