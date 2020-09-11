Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Senior and Junior Squash Championship started on Thursday at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with 50 females including eight players from Abbottabad. Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Championship. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Squash Coaches Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb Khan, Tahir Iqbal, former Nazim Sajjad Khan, Executive Members Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, players and spectators were also present. In the opening match of the Junior category, Under-15 No. 1 Sana Bahadur stunned top seeded Maira Khan in a marathon five sets battle, the score was 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 and 12-10. The match lasted for 43 minutes. In the other matches, Pakistan No1 Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda defeated Eman by 3-0 in a one-sided affair, the score was 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3, second seed Kalsoom defeated Mehvish by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8. Minahil Aqeel of KP beat Noorena Shams of KP 11-6, 11-8 and 11-4, Hira Aqeel beat Aysha Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-3 and 11-9. Kainat Khan of Pakistan Army defeated Mishbha of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5, Zohra of KP beat Hifsa of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-7, and Nimra Aqeel of KP beat Alina of Haq of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5.