ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday said that Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the founder of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The envoy called on the former president Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad. Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese Ambassador enquired about the health of the former president and invited him to China for his treatment.

During the meeting, the Ambassador declared Asif Ali Zardari as the founder of CPEC and said that China totally supports Pakistani stance on Kashmir.

Zardari said that China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and Pakistani people take pride in this friendship.

He said both China and Pakistan suffered great human and financial losses due to Covid-19. Both the leaders discussed international and regional issues, as well as matters of mutual interest.