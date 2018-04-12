Share:

KARACHI-The much-anticipated film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ has released its first song from the movie, Urr Chalay.

The film, featuring Sohai Ali Abro in the lead role with Ali Kazmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Samina Peerzada and Shamim Hilali making up the supporting cast, was written and directed by Adnan Sarwar and produced by Excellency films, Jami and Logos films.

The story of Motorcycle Girl is inspired by the real life, travel journey of Zenith Irfan who fulfils her father’s wish to travel the northern areas on a motorcycle leaving an example behind. The film is shot in Lahore, Hunza and Khunjeraab.

Urr Chalay is a track which encourages you to live your dreams to the fullest whatever difficulties come your way. Leaving audiences intrigued with just the first track, the amazing music of the film is produced by the very talented music producer Zulfi and arranged as well as composed by Sherry Khattak.