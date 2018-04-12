Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that the Pakistani political conscience is on the trial, as the rulers are trying to repeat the Raymond Davis drama in recent Islamabad road murder case.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday at the Karachi Press Club, she said that the killing of an innocent Pakistani is not only a murder case but also a trial of the conscience of our national leadership.

She said that she would put this question before our political, religious, defense, media, and social, judicial and civil society circles that whether the killer, Col Joseph, would be freed like Raymond Davis without seeking repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. She said those who talk about diplomatic impunity could tell whether any killer deserve such impunity. She said Aafia was a Pakistani citizen and she had got full impunity against trial in the USA by shifting her from Afghanistan. She asked why the legal rights of Aafia were violated.

Dr Fowzia said giving a safe passage to Col Joseph would be tantamount to give a license to kill to the Americans in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pasban Chief Altaf Shakoor said on the occasion that Col Joseph should be immediately arrested for killing Pakistani bikers.

He asked the national leadership to get united on this issue and ensure repatriation of Aafia who has been languishing in illegal detention for 15 years.

Active Pakistan First Civil Society chairman Ifran Memon and noted economist Dr Shahida Wazarat, Human Rights Network (HRN) President Intikhab Alam Soori and others also spoke and appealed that the policymakers should put the issue of Aafia repatriation on top of their agenda while dealing with the case of Col Joseph.