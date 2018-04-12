Share:

LARKANA - A local singer was shot dead on Wednesday during an event in Kanga Village near Larkana, where she was invited by a local influential.

Twenty-four-year-old Samina Samoon, also known as Samina Sindhu, was allegedly shot dead by Tarique Ahmed Jatoi where late Samina Sindhu reportedly refused to oblige the ‘demand’ that she stand up while she sang.

The accused Tarique Jatoi who was allegedly intoxicated had pestered the victim to obey before he shot her dead. She was rushed to local hospital Chandka, but could not survive her injuries and was pronounced the dead.

The husband of the slain singer told the local media that his wife had been six months pregnant with their child and was invited for her singing performance at Kanga Village of Larkana.

He also has demanded from higher authorities that the first information report (FIR) of late Samina Sindhu should mention that the man who shot her and two of his accomplices are accused of double murder of the his wife and his unborn child.

Later, the local police arrested the main accused and initiated further investigation of the murder.

SAWAN KHASKHELI