PESHAWAR - Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that his party would oppose presidential form of government in the country and would not let anyone roll back 18th constitutional amendment.

He was addressing the first press conference at Bacha Khan Markaz after chairing his party’s introductory meeting. He was also flanked by provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and other office bearers of the party. Aimal Wali thanked the provincial election commissioner, district election commissioners and union council members for completing the process of membership and holding successful intra-party elections in the province.

He said that he would not compromise on principles and would contact all the dissident members through special committees. He said that soon he would start the process of punishment and reward in the party and would not allow anyone to violate the party programme and policy.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing construction of five million houses for homeless people and demanded to allocate special quota for those who were deprived of their houses during military operation in tribal districts.

Commenting on the 18th constitutional amendment, Aimal Wali Khan said that the incumbent government wants to bring changes in 18th constitutional amendment and deprive the federating units from their rights of autonomy but this amendment was made after great struggle under the leadership of Asfandyar Wali Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that ANP would thwart the conspiracies of those who have stolen mandate of the public and would not allow anyone to implement their decision on the masses against their well.

He went on to say that NAB was blackmailing politicians in the name of accountability and their offices are centres of political activities.

He stressed across-the-board accountability.

He expressed concern over the recent wave of inflation in the country and asked the government to immediately provide relief to the masses.