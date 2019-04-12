Share:

ISLAMABAD : Khanna police have nabbed two persons of an inter- provincial gang involved in ice smuggling and recovered 420 gram ice from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, special teams were constituted to arrest drug pushers. A team led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Muhammad Umer Khan arrested two persons for the crime. They have been identified as Karman son of Malang Khan, resident of Mohmand Agency and Haji Gul son of Mirza Khail, resident of Karkhan Jamrud Road, Peshawar. The police team recovered 420 gram Ice amounting to Rs1.2m from their possession. A case has been registered at Khanna police station against them and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Islamabad police arrested 10 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, weapons from their possession. According to details, Karachi Company police during special checking arrested a bootlegger namely Abdul Salam and recovered 120 litre liquor and 240 empty bottles from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Mehtab involved in a theft case. Kohsar police arrested two accused Haider Ali and Muhammad Rahim and recovered 220 gram hashish and 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested Muhammad Sheraz involved in illegally cylinder filling. CIA police arrested Asif Masih and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from him. Koral and Khanna police teams arrested two ladies namely Zahida Bibi and Shazia Bibi and recovered 535 gram hashish and 210 gram heroin from them respectively. Lohi Bher police arrested Muhammad Ashraf and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him.