LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down a request for issuance of a temporary stay order so as to restrain the pharmaceutical companies from increasing the prices of medicines.

However, the court issued a notice to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and sought its reply in the petition filed against the recent increase in the medicines’ rates.

The LHC bench remarked that apparently it is responsibility of the government to check the increase in medicines prices.

The court rejected the petitioner’s request to restrain the firms from increasing the medicines’ prices till the final decision of the petition.

The recent increase in medicine prices had also added to the public problems, the petitioner said. He said that the companies had advanced the prices by 100 percent.

On Jan 11, the DRAP had announced to increase drugs prices by up to 15 per cent. The petitioner said the DRAP had announced the increase in drugs’ rates up to 15pc but the companies raised the prices up to 100pc. He was of the view that the 100 percent increase in medicines’ prices was violation of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)’s notification.

He said medicines are the basic public need while the purchase of medicines have become impossible for the people now. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the provision of health facilities to its people. He submitted that the recent hike in the medicines prices be declared illegal.

LEGAL FRATERNITY

OBSERVES STRIKE

The legal fraternity of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) Thursday observed complete strike as well as demonstrated a protest against the removal of sections 22-A, 22-B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for registration of FIRs and model courts.

The legal fraternity boycotted the court proceedings and demanded restoration of previous practice recently removed by National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) regarding registration of FIRs on the orders of justice of peace.

Lawyers were of the view that authorities were not taking the matter seriously. They said the strike would continue till the restoration of previous status in this regard.

On the other hands, litigants faced severe troubles due to the unavailability of lawyers as the proceedings were adjourned due to their strike in all the courts of the provincial capital.

Judicial remand of

Aleem Khan extended

An accountability court on Thursday extended till April 20 the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former senior Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan in an assets beyond means case.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Aleem Khan before Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan on expiry of his judicial remand.

The NAB officer informed the court that the investigations were in process and further time was required for the purpose.

Accepting the request made by the accountability watchdog, the court extended the judicial remand of Aleem Khan until 20th. On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made as a number of PTI workers were also present to express solidarity with the PTI leader.