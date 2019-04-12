Share:

Lahore - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) yesterday suspended life sentence handed down to PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case in 2018.

Headed by Justice Alia Neelum, the bench heard the arguments from both parties, accepted plea the PML-N leader had made to suspend the sentence and ordered his release on bail. Nevertheless, the court decided that it would continue to hear the case.

On January 2019, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader had filed the appeal in LHC and challenged his life sentence. He took plea that he had served a jail sentence for six months. He submitted that his life sentence and fine of Rs1 million be suspended and an order be issued for his release on bail.

Abbasi was sentenced for life by court in July 2018 in ephedrine quota case

An appeal was earlier filed in Rawalpindi but the judges concerned recused themselves of hearing the appeal while no new bench was formed later.

Then the LHC chief justice sought case file from the Rawalpindi bench and formed a special bench to hear the appeal.

Abbasi was sentenced for life by a special anti-narcotics court on July 22, 2018 in ephedrine quota case. He was accused of misusing 500kg of controlled chemical ephedrine after obtaining it for his company namely Gray Pharmaceutical in 2010. Announcing the verdict, the court ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted. The verdict came after six years. The court also remarked that the convict had failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity.

The PML-N leader was then moved to Attock jail from Adiala Jail on September 22, 2018.