LAHORE - Three-member Pakistan mas-wrestling team has left for Arnold Classic Mas- wrestling Championship to be held in Brazil.

According to Pakistan Mas-wrestling Federation (PMWF) President Furqan Khan, international weightlifter Aqeel javed Butt along three players including Salman Aqeel Butt, Asim Qayyum and Rehman Raza have left for Brazil where they will represent Pakistan in the championship to be held At Sao Paulo from April 12 to 14. National powerlifting champion and captain of the team Salman Aqeel Butt, who is also All Pakistan universities weightlifting champion, will appear in 80 kgs while Asim to feature in 90kgs and Rehman in 105kgs category.