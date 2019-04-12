Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Thursday.

Various security-related issues were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Office said. Earlier, Defence Minister of Tajikistan General Sherali Mirzo called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s efforts towards regional stability, according to the officials.

The Tajik defence minister also praised the army’s professionalism as both senior defence officials discussed the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Tajikistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between both the countries will help improve peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad. Both the sides discussed defence and maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China and matters pertaining to maritime security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Naval Chief threw light on Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security in the region. The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan Navy’s contributions to regional security, according to the officials.