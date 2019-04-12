Share:

LAHORE - The trials of Lahore Division’s under-16 kabaddi, cricket and boxing teams will be held here today (Friday) here at the different venues of the city.

Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar Thursday said that the selected teams will feature in second phase of Annual Sports Calendar divisional sports competitions being held from April 14 to May 3 under the banner of Sports Board Punjab.

The boxing trials will be held at Punjab College of Commerce, Ferozepur Road while CDG Boys High School Qila Lachaman Singh, Ravi Road will host boys cricket trials. The kabaddi players will appear in trials at Punjab Stadium. The under-16 girls cricket trials will be organized on April 13 at Lahore College for Women University.