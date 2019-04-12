Share:

LAHORE - Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry is organising 15th Lifestyle Exhibition “She in Trade” from April 26¬-28. Delegation of WCCI comprising Senior Vice President Tabassum Anwar, former President Qaisra Sheikh and Secretary General Shakeela Bano visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for seeking support for the event. They informed LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal that more than 150 stalls of textile & clothing, fashion & apparel, printing & packaging, tourism, pharmaceuticals & health, services, poultry, information technology, banking, minerals, furniture, gem & jewelry, agro, food, beverages, academia and telecommunication etc would be set up at the exhibition. They said that B2B meetings, fashion show, live music show, family gala, food festival and various other events would be part of the event. Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal appreciated Women Chamber for organizing the exhibition and assured full cooperation from the LCCI.