The Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 175 visitors, who were tested positive for coronavirus earlier has been returned to their homes after full recovery.

According to media reports in a tweet CM Punjab said that 755 visitors including 175 visitors who tested positive earlier has been returned to their homes and now only 74 visitors are left in Dera Ghazi Khan Quarantine.

Usman Buzdar also appreciated the services of police, health care professionals and local administration. He also expressed hope that by staying united, nation will defeat the coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that 829 vistors were quarantined in DG Khan on March 14.