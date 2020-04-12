ABBOTTABAD - Payments have been started under the Ehsaas cash programme in Abbottabad district, officials said.
According to district administration officials, authorities have finalized the names of 28,000 deserving persons for payment under the Ehsaas cash programme in the district.
On Friday last, the people registered under the BISP were paid at several points including Govt Girls Degree College Nawan Sher, Qalandar Abad, Harno Aziz Abad, Post-Graduate College Abbottabad, Govt College of Commerce for Women, High School Kuthiala (Sherwan) Govt College Nathiagali, and Degree College Havelian.
A total of 15 points have been set up in Abbottabad for cash distribution under the Ehsaas Program.
Also, a press release said that at least 859 cops have been deployed for the security of Ehsas Cash Distribution Centers all over Hazara division.