Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Payments have been started under the Ehsaas cash programme in Ab­bottabad district, officials said.

According to district adminis­tration officials, authorities have finalized the names of 28,000 de­serving persons for payment un­der the Ehsaas cash programme in the district.

On Friday last, the people reg­istered under the BISP were paid at several points including Govt Girls Degree College Nawan Sher, Qalandar Abad, Harno Aziz Abad, Post-Graduate College Ab­bottabad, Govt College of Com­merce for Women, High School Kuthiala (Sherwan) Govt College Nathiagali, and Degree College Havelian.

A total of 15 points have been set up in Abbottabad for cash distri­bution under the Ehsaas Program.

Also, a press release said that at least 859 cops have been de­ployed for the security of Ehsas Cash Distribution Centers all over Hazara division.