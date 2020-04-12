Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Disbursement of cash assistance to deserving applicants under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme started on Friday.Six distribution centres in three tehsils, two centres in each Tehsil had been set up. Assistant Commissioner of Tehsils accompanied by Army and Police personnel visited the centres in their respective areas and sighted process of cash distribution to deserving persons. Mostly beneficiaries were widows already registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).Assistant Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Malak Abbas Zulqarnain during his visit to Bhikhi Centre said in first stage cash assistance of Rs 12,000 would be paid to each beneficiary.