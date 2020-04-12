Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Saturday said that any decision on Hajj 2020 would be made by 15th Ramazan. “We are in constant touch with the Saudi Hajj authorities over the matter,” said the minister adding that currently they had barred them from signing deals for Hajj arrangements. He said that the Saudi government was analyzing the situation closely in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. “They have different options on the table for allowing Hajj proceedings this year,” he said. While divulging details of the options, the minister said that only those living in Saudi Arabia and in Gulf region could perform the obligatory pilgrimage while quota for other countries could be reduced to 10 percent only. “Saudi government will take any decision on the matter after consulting with the Pakistani government,” he said. The minister said that the Hajj remained suspended completely or partially for 40 times in the Islamic history. “I feel that it could be performed if the current situation improves,” he said