Share:

ISLAMABAD-Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy) has extended its unfailing support to government of Pakistan in the fight to curb COVID-19 pandemic in country.

The SNGPL (Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited Co.) has allocated Rs38 million for relief activities across the country. The Board of Company has directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic and committed Rs 19 million to NDMA for procurement of medical supplies.

OGDCL, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has already deposited the amount of Rs 53 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh with spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also extended support of Rs 50 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19 with spirit of national responsibility in this challenging time.

Both gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL have undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic. SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, help the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application. Same mobile App will be made available by SSGC soon. Moreover, gas bills of next crucial months can be paid through three easy installments amid COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to above, the prices of petroleum products have already been reduced by Rs.15 to provide relief to the common man and was part of the economic relief package announced by the PM.