PCMEA wants committee formation to assess export industry situation

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Saturday called for constituting a committee comprising stakeholders and experts to assess export sector’s losses in the prevailing situation and formulate a policy accordingly for revival of the industry. PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir said this while chairing a video-link meeting to review carpet industry situation here. The meeting also examined the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the carpet industry as well as its skilled labour force due to a lockdown in the country. Aslam Tahir said that hand-made carpet industry had already been facing numerous problems and the prevailing situation due to coronavirus was further adding to the miseries of people attached with the industry. He said that the government, by extending financial support to the carpet manufacturing people/labourers, could provide them with better opportunities to earn their livelihood. The PCMEA chairman urged the government to ensure speedy release of relief package, announced for various export-oriented industries, and also allow opening of businesses with compliance of all anti-corona measures.

Tyres industry seeks govt approval to start manufacturing

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Appreciating the government for supporting agriculture and related activities to ensure food security, tyres manufacturers have sought permission to start manufacturing. Chief Executive Officer of the General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan (GTR) Hussain Kuli Khan hailed strategy to ensure food security and its supply chain during the fight against COVID-19. He appreciated the exception given to agriculture related activities including harvesting and use of thrashers, tractors their repairs/maintenance and manufacturing. Hussain Kuli said that such measures would be more effective if permission was granted to agriculture tyre manufacturers as well. “This will bolster government efforts to ensure uninterrupted food supply, as tyres are essentials parts of farm tractors and transportation”, he said. Moreover, he said government measures in fight against COVID-19 including social distancing and other precautionary SOPs were helpful to contain the spread of disease.