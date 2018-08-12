Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II (Class-X) Annual Examinations-2018 (Science Group) here on Saturday.

The combined pass percentage remained 87.20 per cent of the Science Group.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar, out of 39,516 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 39409 (27904 boys and 11594 girls) appeared in the examinations.

The total number of candidates who passed the SSC Part-II Examinations-2018 was 34443 (23407 boys and 11036 girls) candidates in Science Group.

In Science, A-1 grade was obtained by 1943 (1239 boys and 704 girls) candidates, A grade was secured by 9099 (5303 boys and 3796 girl); B grade was secured by 15735 (10734 boys and 5001 girls); C grade was secured by 6909 (5459 boys and 1450 girls); D grade was obtained by 756 (671 boys and 85 girl), whereas 5073 boys and girls candidates failed and result of 920 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

Rabia Asim d/o Muhammad Asim Pathan, having seat no. 82027 of Indus Girls College Larkana with 780 marks, Grade A-1, secured first position.

Sarang S/o Shah Muhammad Abro having seat no. 79506 of The City School Larkana with 775 marks, Grade A-1, stood second.

While Zainab Khatoon d/o Fareed Ahmed Mughal Shaikh having seat no. 79418 of Shams English School Larkana with 775 marks, Grade A-1, also got second position.

Safi Ahmed Ali S/o Ali Hyder Mugheri having seat no.79501 of The City School Larkana with 774 marks, Grade A-1, got third position.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates to not contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institutions.