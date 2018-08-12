Share:

LAHORE - PML-N central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has surrendered NA-124 Lahore seat in favour of membership in the Punjab Assembly.

He has won Punjab Assembly’s PP-146 Lahore seat.

Hamza is being named in the party as candidate for Punjab chief minister slot. In case he is not elected as CM by assembly members, Hamza will be leader of the opposition.

It may be mentioned that PML-N has won as many as 129 general seats of the Punjab Assembly in the last election and with the support of six of the PPP and one independent, the party is poised to perform as a very strong opposition against the PTI in this largest province of the country.

Party sources claim that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could be fielded in NA-124 after it has been vacated by Hamza Shehbaz. Abbasi had lost the last election from NA-53 and NA-54 Islamabad and Rawalpindi respectively.

PTI CHIEF ‘SHEIKH CHILI’ OF MODERN ERA

INP adds: PML-N leader Senator Dr Asif Kirmani has dubbed PTI Chairman Imran Khan “Sheikh Chilli” of the modern era.

In a statement issued in Lahore on Saturday, Asif Kirmani said that PTI was not capable of strengthening the country economically and to resolve the issues faced by its people. He said that those criticising the foreign loans have no alternate programme to run the economy of the country.

The PML-N leader said that though PTI make tall claims but has no plan for development and progress of country. Masses will soon know about their tall but hollow claims, he added.

Kirmani claimed that the countrymen were recalling the golden era of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.