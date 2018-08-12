Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gangal and Bara Kahu Clubs register victories in the Jashan-e-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 on Saturday. Islamabad Football Association vice president Syed Muqabil Hussian Naqvi was the chief guest on the occasion while IFA Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussian Bukhari, Khalid Mehmood Kiyani, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, ex-international footballer Zahir Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

In the first match, Gangal FC defeated Jinnah FC 2-1. Abrar scored the first goal for Gangal FC in the 15th minute through a free kick but the lead lasted for only 10 minutes as Hashim equalised in the 25th minute. Awais scored the winner in the 89th minute to send wild celebrations among Gangal FC camp, it was enough to seal victory and take the team to next round. In the second match, Bara Kahu FC thrashed Model Town FC 2-0. Zia scored the brace for winners in 28th and 75th minutes.