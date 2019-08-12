Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with troops deployed along the Bagh sector of Line of Control (LoC) and offered the day’s congregational prayers with those deployed on the frontline, said a statement by the military media wing.

Army Chief on the occasion said that we stand with Kashmiri nation and we will face all challenges in this regard.

Army Chief further said India can do anything to divert attention from Kashmiri atrocities but Pak Army shall not allow India to hide the oppression it is making on innocent Kahmiris . He also said that government level talks have started and measures are been taken to solve the Kashmir issue.

Eid was celebrated with simplicity to show solidarity with Kashmiris who are under a curfew even on the eve of Eid by Indian Occupied forces.